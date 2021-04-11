AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $5.37 on Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $50.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00008999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00057333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.00623136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

