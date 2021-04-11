Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Critical Analysis

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anworth Mortgage Asset has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Anworth Mortgage Asset pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14% Anworth Mortgage Asset N/A 9.09% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33 Anworth Mortgage Asset 0 1 0 0 2.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Anworth Mortgage Asset has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.50%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and Anworth Mortgage Asset’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.77 $52.50 million $1.76 13.51 Anworth Mortgage Asset $76.64 million 3.86 -$55.42 million N/A N/A

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Anworth Mortgage Asset on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

