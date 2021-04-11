Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) & 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Critical Contrast

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and 180 Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$304.71 million ($4.64) -8.96 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -336.93% -78.28% 180 Life Sciences N/A -94.05% -38.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and 180 Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 3 10 1 2.86 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $61.62, indicating a potential upside of 48.26%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats 180 Life Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company also develops APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for the prevention of immune system activation coincident with adeno-associated virus for intravenous administration, as well as is in Phase I/II clinical trial for acute respiratory distress syndrome. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to co-develop pegcetacoplan. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.