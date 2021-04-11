APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.33

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 8748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

