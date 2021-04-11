Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.10-2.35 EPS.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

