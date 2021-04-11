Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $128.64 and last traded at $129.39. 1,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,202,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after acquiring an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

