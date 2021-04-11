Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.36.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.11. Applied Materials has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

