Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 128,843 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 527,501 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.