Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTO. Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 128,843 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,400,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,805,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 527,501 shares during the period. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

