APYSwap Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $20.25 million and $3.48 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00296273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00724514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,208.48 or 1.00125205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.55 or 0.00795818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017994 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,381,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

APYSwap Coin Trading

