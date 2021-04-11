ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.79.

ARX opened at C$7.65 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently -19.35%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

