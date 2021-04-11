argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.81) and the highest is ($2.59). argenx reported earnings per share of ($2.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($16.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.32) to ($11.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($15.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.59) to ($10.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX opened at $277.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.68.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

