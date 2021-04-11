Argon Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $2.60 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00295251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.00737970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.78 or 0.99997406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.40 or 0.00797140 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,804,304 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

