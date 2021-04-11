Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.05

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and traded as high as $123.64. Arkema shares last traded at $123.64, with a volume of 1,152 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.