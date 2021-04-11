AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00056282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00083845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00614590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032499 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars.

