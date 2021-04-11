ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $507.40.

ASML stock opened at $634.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $653.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,120,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

