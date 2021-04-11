ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,597.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,014.64. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

