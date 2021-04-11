Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASBFY. Grupo Santander raised Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

ASBFY opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

