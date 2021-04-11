Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $50.45. 1,275,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,483. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Athene has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $55.39.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

