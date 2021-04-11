Atmos Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Atmos Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.13 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $111.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 233,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 187,849 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

