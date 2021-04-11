Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 281,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,381,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

