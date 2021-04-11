AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 0.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.