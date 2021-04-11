Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Avast alerts:

AVASF stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Avast has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.