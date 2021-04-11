Avista (NYSE:AVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVA. Bank of America lowered Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Avista stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Avista by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Avista by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

