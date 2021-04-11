Axe (AXE) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Axe has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $966,054.72 and $59,446.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.46 or 0.00762564 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

