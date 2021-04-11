Axis DeFi Price Down 6.4% This Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $115,449.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00083562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00617524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

