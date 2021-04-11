B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 1,154 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fair Isaac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $518.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $287.15 and a 12-month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.