B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,064 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $13,778,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $113.64 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.31.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

