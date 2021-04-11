B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 4,049 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,049 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

EXPE stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.