B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 7,380 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,373,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after buying an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $69.39 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.