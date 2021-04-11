B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $683,000 Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

PEG stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

