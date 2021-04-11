B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 7,360 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

