Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 300 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $125.54 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

