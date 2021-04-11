Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.52 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.87 and a 200 day moving average of $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

