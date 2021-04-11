Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 250 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Fastly were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,980 shares of company stock worth $21,886,541 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

