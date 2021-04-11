Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after buying an additional 167,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after buying an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

