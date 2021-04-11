Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $202.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.84.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

