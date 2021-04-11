Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 135 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $337.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $198.75 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.26 and a 200-day moving average of $311.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.