Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.92. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 14,589 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

