Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $3,843,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $1,154,000.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $789.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.53 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.