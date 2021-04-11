Bank of America Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $426.05.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.54. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $244.56 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.