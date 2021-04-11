Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CKPT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.54% and a negative net margin of 2,032.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

