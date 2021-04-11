Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

