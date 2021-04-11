Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $386,000 Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GSI Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Shares of GSIT opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $104,266.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,983,426.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.