Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE AC opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $771.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.