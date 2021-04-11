Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $333,000 Investment in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $87.74 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

