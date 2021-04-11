Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLDO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KLDO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

