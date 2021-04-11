Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of Elevate Credit worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELVT opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $121,830.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,701 shares of company stock worth $3,897,981 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

