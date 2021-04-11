Bankole A. Johnson Sells 150,000 Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $42,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

