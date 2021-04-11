Barclays Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 60 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 60 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 57.14.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

