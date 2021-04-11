Barclays Raises Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Price Target to GBX 955

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DMGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daily Mail and General Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 966.60 ($12.63).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

Daily Mail and General Trust stock opened at GBX 872 ($11.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 892.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 772.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 997 ($13.03).

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.